Which Wisconsin products are in line to start for their NFL teams this season?

With the NFL draft, post-draft free agency and rookie minicamps now all completed, teams are ratcheting up activity in preparation for the upcoming season.

The rosters won’t be set until August. But now that each team replenished talent in the draft, we can take a look at which Wisconsin products are in line to win a starting job heading into the season.

Here is every former Badger who, at this point in the offseason, projects as an NFL starter this fall:

J.J. Watt -- Arizona Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Defensive end/4-3 defensive lineman

Tyler Biadasz -- Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Center

Melvin Gordon -- Denver Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Running back

Jonathan Taylor -- Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Running back

Joe Schobert -- Jacksonville Jaguars

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Inside linebacker

Alec Ingold -- Las Vegas Raiders

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Fullback

David Edwards -- Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Left guard

Rob Havenstein -- Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Right tackle

Michael Deiter -- Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Left guard

Kevin Zeitler -- Baltimore Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Right guard

Mason Stokke -- Carolina Panthers

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Fullback

Leon Jacobs -- Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Strong-side linebacker

Andrew Van Ginkel -- Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Weak-side linebacker

Ryan Connelly -- Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Weak-side linebacker

James White -- New England Patriots

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Position: 3rd-down running back

Zack Baun -- New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Strong-side linebacker

Ryan Ramczyk -- New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Right tackle

T.J. Edwards -- Philadelphia Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Middle linebacker

T.J. Watt -- Pittsburgh Steelers

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Outside linebacker

Derek Watt -- Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

Position: Fullback

Russell Wilson -- Seattle Seahawks

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Quarterback

