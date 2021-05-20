Which Wisconsin products are in line to start for their NFL teams this season?
With the NFL draft, post-draft free agency and rookie minicamps now all completed, teams are ratcheting up activity in preparation for the upcoming season.
The rosters won’t be set until August. But now that each team replenished talent in the draft, we can take a look at which Wisconsin products are in line to win a starting job heading into the season.
Here is every former Badger who, at this point in the offseason, projects as an NFL starter this fall:
J.J. Watt -- Arizona Cardinals
Position: Defensive end/4-3 defensive lineman
Tyler Biadasz -- Dallas Cowboys
Position: Center
Melvin Gordon -- Denver Broncos
Position: Running back
Jonathan Taylor -- Indianapolis Colts
Position: Running back
Joe Schobert -- Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: Inside linebacker
Alec Ingold -- Las Vegas Raiders
Position: Fullback
David Edwards -- Los Angeles Rams
Position: Left guard
Rob Havenstein -- Los Angeles Rams
Position: Right tackle
Michael Deiter -- Miami Dolphins
Position: Left guard
Kevin Zeitler -- Baltimore Ravens
Position: Right guard
Mason Stokke -- Carolina Panthers
Position: Fullback
Leon Jacobs -- Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: Strong-side linebacker
Andrew Van Ginkel -- Miami Dolphins
Position: Weak-side linebacker
Ryan Connelly -- Minnesota Vikings
Position: Weak-side linebacker
James White -- New England Patriots
Position: 3rd-down running back
Zack Baun -- New Orleans Saints
Position: Strong-side linebacker
Ryan Ramczyk -- New Orleans Saints
Position: Right tackle
T.J. Edwards -- Philadelphia Eagles
Position: Middle linebacker
T.J. Watt -- Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: Outside linebacker
Derek Watt -- Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: Fullback
Russell Wilson -- Seattle Seahawks
Position: Quarterback
