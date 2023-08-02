Wisconsin preseason two-deep depth chart prediction: Defense
Today is a big day in the offseason calendar, as we at BadgersWire made the final official prediction for Wisconsin’s two-deep depth charts this season.
A look at the offense dropped earlier today. Now we’re here to look at the defensive side of the ball.
As Phil Longo is set to revolutionize offense at Wisconsin, the defense wasn’t immune to changes. Star defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard now works for Illinois, and Luke Fickell brought in Mike Tressel to be the defensive coordinator.
Tressel’s 3-3-5 defenses are fun to watch, focusing on athletic linebacker and safety play. Wisconsin may not yet have a full personnel for what Tressel wants to do, but this year’s hybrid of the two should be a good glimpse into the future.
Here is what the personnel will look like during Tressel’s first year at the helm:
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson
Backups: James Thompson Jr., Gio Paez, Darian Varner
Depth: Cade McDonald, Ben Barten, Curt Neal, Isaac Townsend
Defensive line is arguably the biggest question on Wisconsin’s defense this year after losing star nose tackle Keeanu Benton. The group brought in Temple transfer Darian Varner, who should make an impact after missing the entire spring session. Mullens and Johnson are the clear starters, with good options behind them including Thompson Jr. and Paez. Then there’s a lot of youth, who would only see the field if injuries occur.
Outside Linebacker
Starters: Darryl Peterson, C.J. Goetz
Backups: T.J. Bollers, Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson
Depth: Aaron Witt, Ross Gengler, Marty Strey
Wisconsin invested a ton of recruiting resources into the position towards the end of the Paul Chryst era. The results of that should be seen this year, with Peterson, Bollers and Johnson all being former four-stars that are ready to make a big impact. The wild card to me is Aaron Witt, who if healthy is a physical freak at the position.
Inside Linebacker
Starters: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Backups: Jake Chaney, Tatum Grass
Depth: Bryan Sanborn, Tyler Jansey
Inside linebacker could be Wisconsin’s strongest position on defense. 2022 starters Njongmeta and Turner return to lead the defense, with several packages also set to feature Chaney in an aggressive role. Tressel’s defense, like Leonhard’s, loves its inside linebackers. Expect big years from the top guys this season.
Cornerback
Starters: Alexander Smith, Ricardo Hallman, Jason Maitre
Backups: Jonas Duclona, Nyzier Forqurean, Jace Arnold, Amaun Williams
Depth: Amare Snowden, Max Lofy
Wisconsin brought in slot corner Maitre in the transfer portal this offseason to sure up what is a strong group at the top, but also a shallow one. The good news for Badger fans is Smith, Hallman and Maitre all had tremendous springs, capped off by Hallman’s multi-interception day at The Launch. The top group is solid, but an injury would be a killer for this unit.
Safety
Starters: Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu
Backups: Travian Blaylock, Austin Brown
Depth: Preston Zachman, Owen Arnett
Safety, like wide receiver, will be a fluid position on this year’s team. Early looks at Tressel’s defense have seen three-safety packages with Wohler roving the field like a linebacker. Wohler, who missed much of last season with an injury, figures to be one of the most dynamic players on defense. His supporting cast isn’t bad as well, with three additional players who figure to slot into the rotation
Kicker
HOME!! ❤️🤍 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mkQG26KuvV
— Nathanial Vakos (@nathanial_vakos) January 26, 2023
Starters: Nathaniel Vakos
Backups: Nate Van Zelst
Wisconsin brought in Vakos from the transfer portal this offseason, one of two big special teams moves. He should be the starter from day one.
Punter
I am proud to announce that I have committed to a full scholarship to study and play football at The University of Wisconsin
Thank you to @ProkickAus @JohnnyPKA @tglees @ConquestAthlete as well as @CoachFick and the staff at @BadgerFootball for this opportunity pic.twitter.com/g8wQQg4KzF
— Atticus Bertrams (@BertramsAtticus) May 27, 2023
Starters: Atticus Bertrams
Backups: Jack Van Dyke
Betrams was a late portal addition by Fickell and his staff. He’s part of a long lineage of terrific punters from Australia, a trend that has largely taken over the position.