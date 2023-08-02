Wisconsin preseason two-deep depth chart prediction: Defense

Today is a big day in the offseason calendar, as we at BadgersWire made the final official prediction for Wisconsin’s two-deep depth charts this season.

A look at the offense dropped earlier today. Now we’re here to look at the defensive side of the ball.

As Phil Longo is set to revolutionize offense at Wisconsin, the defense wasn’t immune to changes. Star defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard now works for Illinois, and Luke Fickell brought in Mike Tressel to be the defensive coordinator.

Tressel’s 3-3-5 defenses are fun to watch, focusing on athletic linebacker and safety play. Wisconsin may not yet have a full personnel for what Tressel wants to do, but this year’s hybrid of the two should be a good glimpse into the future.

Here is what the personnel will look like during Tressel’s first year at the helm:

Defensive Tackle

Wisconsin defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Illinois beat Wisconsin 34-10.

Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK

Starters: Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson

Backups: James Thompson Jr., Gio Paez, Darian Varner

Depth: Cade McDonald, Ben Barten, Curt Neal, Isaac Townsend

Defensive line is arguably the biggest question on Wisconsin’s defense this year after losing star nose tackle Keeanu Benton. The group brought in Temple transfer Darian Varner, who should make an impact after missing the entire spring session. Mullens and Johnson are the clear starters, with good options behind them including Thompson Jr. and Paez. Then there’s a lot of youth, who would only see the field if injuries occur.

Outside Linebacker

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) defends New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Darryl Peterson, C.J. Goetz

Backups: T.J. Bollers, Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson

Depth: Aaron Witt, Ross Gengler, Marty Strey

Wisconsin invested a ton of recruiting resources into the position towards the end of the Paul Chryst era. The results of that should be seen this year, with Peterson, Bollers and Johnson all being former four-stars that are ready to make a big impact. The wild card to me is Aaron Witt, who if healthy is a physical freak at the position.

Inside Linebacker

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Backups: Jake Chaney, Tatum Grass

Depth: Bryan Sanborn, Tyler Jansey

Inside linebacker could be Wisconsin’s strongest position on defense. 2022 starters Njongmeta and Turner return to lead the defense, with several packages also set to feature Chaney in an aggressive role. Tressel’s defense, like Leonhard’s, loves its inside linebackers. Expect big years from the top guys this season.

Cornerback

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Alexander Smith (11) defends the pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Alexander Smith, Ricardo Hallman, Jason Maitre

Backups: Jonas Duclona, Nyzier Forqurean, Jace Arnold, Amaun Williams

Depth: Amare Snowden, Max Lofy

Wisconsin brought in slot corner Maitre in the transfer portal this offseason to sure up what is a strong group at the top, but also a shallow one. The good news for Badger fans is Smith, Hallman and Maitre all had tremendous springs, capped off by Hallman’s multi-interception day at The Launch. The top group is solid, but an injury would be a killer for this unit.

Safety

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Illinois State 38-0. Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Starters: Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu

Backups: Travian Blaylock, Austin Brown

Depth: Preston Zachman, Owen Arnett

Safety, like wide receiver, will be a fluid position on this year’s team. Early looks at Tressel’s defense have seen three-safety packages with Wohler roving the field like a linebacker. Wohler, who missed much of last season with an injury, figures to be one of the most dynamic players on defense. His supporting cast isn’t bad as well, with three additional players who figure to slot into the rotation

Kicker

Starters: Nathaniel Vakos

Backups: Nate Van Zelst

Wisconsin brought in Vakos from the transfer portal this offseason, one of two big special teams moves. He should be the starter from day one.

Punter

I am proud to announce that I have committed to a full scholarship to study and play football at The University of Wisconsin Thank you to @ProkickAus @JohnnyPKA @tglees @ConquestAthlete as well as @CoachFick and the staff at @BadgerFootball for this opportunity pic.twitter.com/g8wQQg4KzF — Atticus Bertrams (@BertramsAtticus) May 27, 2023

Starters: Atticus Bertrams

Backups: Jack Van Dyke

Betrams was a late portal addition by Fickell and his staff. He’s part of a long lineage of terrific punters from Australia, a trend that has largely taken over the position.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire