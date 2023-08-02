Wisconsin preseason two-deep depth chart prediction: Offense

Welcome to August, where we now are less than one month away from Wisconsin opening its 2023 season against Buffalo.

This offseason has felt like a decade, if not longer. At this time last year Paul Chryst, Graham Mertz, Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton had just completed Big Ten Media Days and were preparing for the season. Jim Leonhard was employed by Wisconsin at the time and Luke Fickell was at Cincinnati.

Readers of this article likely know where all of them are today.

With the Luke Fickell era set to get underway, it’s time to start ramping up season prep work here at BadgersWire. Up first, our two-deep prediction for the offensive side of the ball:

Quarterback

Jul 27, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Tanner Mordecai

Backup: Braedyn Locke

Depth: Nick Evers, Myles Burkett

Mordecai enters fall camp as the starter. He transferred to Wisconsin to play, and Wisconsin targeted him as a veteran with years of experience. The only way Locke or anyone else starts Week 1 is injury.

Running Back

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 26: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers watches during pre game. Allen is inactive with an injury for the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Starter: Braelon Allen

Backup: Chez Mellusi

Depth: Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker

Wisconsin’s rushing attack should be more of a 1-2 punch than an Allen-dominated backfield. The offense should play with pace and feature the backs heavily, which lends well towards having both Allen and Mellusi rush for 1000+ yards.

Wide Receiver (X)

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Chimere Dike

Backup: Keontez Lewis

Depth: Quincy Burroughs, Chris Brooks Jr.

Like at running back, depth will be a premium at all wide receiver positions. The pace of Wisconsin’s offense will both feature the wideouts heavily, and require a steady rotation of players. Dike is the most accomplished receiver on the team and will likely lead the team in yards this season.

Wide Receiver (Y)

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young (5) breaks up a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams (8) during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: C.J. Williams

Backup: Bryson Green

Depth: Tommy McIntosh

Not to sound like a broken record, but the ordering of these wide receivers likely won’t reflect their final statistics at the end of the season. Both Williams and Green are relative unknowns entering the season, having both transferred in from other programs. But both are extremely talented and should make a big impact. Consider the entire wide receiver depth chart as a group without clear starters and backups.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling (19) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Will Pauling

Backup: Skyler Bell

Depth: Vinny Anthony

Pauling exploded onto the scene during spring practice after transferring in from Cincinnati. While he may lead the team in snaps at the position, expect Skyler Bell to also make a big impact. Wisconsin is deeper and more talented than ever at the position.

Tight End

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Clay Cundiff

Backups: Jack Eschenbach, Jack Pugh

Depth: Hayden Rucci

Cundiff enters the season as the presumed started after suffering season-ending injuries in each of the last few years. The tight end room is as interesting as any entering the season, as the new offense will ask for more than just blocking and the occasional 7-yard reception.

Left Tackle

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Starter: Jack Nelson

Backup: Nolan Rucci

Jack Nelson enters 2023 as Wisconsin’s most sure-fire NFL prospect on the team. As is the case with many positions, the adjustment to Longo’s attack will be interesting to watch when the season starts.

Left Guard

Starter: Tanor Bortolini

Backup: Joe Huber

Depth: Joe Brunner, Trey Wedig

Bortolini has experience at several positions along Wisconsin’s line. The depth is in good shape with Cincinnati transfer Joe Huber and several talented youngsters.

Center

Nov 6, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Jake Renfro (56) against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jake Renfro

Backup: Joe Huber

Renfro transferred to Wisconsin with all-conference pedigree from his time at Cincinnati. While injuries affected his spring period, he should be ready to go in September.

Right Guard

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz benefits from protection by offensive lineman Michael Furtney (74) while making a throw during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Michael Furtney

Backup: J.P. Benzschawel

Furtney is one of the more seasoned players along Wisconsin’s offensive line, having played in 44 career games including 13 starts last year. He entered the transfer portal this offseason for a brief period, though decided to stay at Wisconsin and ended up taking the job at right guard.

Right Tackle

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Riley Mahlman

Backup: Trey Wedig

Wisconsin has a really strong offensive line on paper, capped off with Mahlman at right tackle. The group also has flexibility, with players like Wedig and Huber able to slot in at several positions. If the unit can adapt to the pace of Longo’s attack, it could be Wisconsin’s best lines in some time.

