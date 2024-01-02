Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn questionable for Iowa game Tuesday night

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn suffered an apparent groin injury during the second half against Chicago State on Dec. 22.

MADISON – Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn is listed as questionable on the Badgers' availability report for their Big Ten game Tuesday night against visiting Iowa.

UW’s availability report was revealed Tuesday afternoon.

Hepburn suffered an apparent groin injury early in the second half of UW’s 80-53 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 22.

Head coach Greg Gard said after the victory he thought Hepburn would be fine.

The junior guard has started all 12 games this season. He is averaging 9.0 points and 3.2 rebounds and has 47 assists and only 14 turnovers.

Hepburn has 35 assists and five turnovers in the last 7½ games.

