Wisconsin plays SEC foe in latest USA TODAY bowl projections

After the Wisconsin Badgers dominated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 34-7 on Saturday, the Badgers are now projected to play against the Mississippi(Ole Miss) Rebels in the Citrus Bowl by the latest bowl projections from USA Today.

Wisconsin has played in three Citrus Bowls, while it was named the Capital One Bowl from 2003-2014. The Badgers won their first two against Auburn and Arkansas in 2006 and 2007 but lost their latest Citrus Bowl to South Carolina in 2014. It should be noted that Wisconsin has never matched up against Ole Miss before.

After an upset loss from Ohio State to Oregon, the predicted College Football Playoff teams for this week are now Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Oregon.

The Badgers will be off this week so there likely will not be much change in their bowl projections but they could be impacted by some major matchups happening around college football on Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.