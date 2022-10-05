Wisconsin plays MAC opponent in latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections

After a blowout loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Wisconsin Badgers are projected to play the Toledo Rockets in the Quick Lane in the latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections.

Related: Kansas HC Lance Leipold comments on Wisconsin football job opening

The Badgers have never played in the Quick Lane Bowl, which is played every year at Ford Field in Detroit. However, they have faced off against the Rockets twice. Wisconsin matched up against Toledo in 1982 and 1989 at Camp Randall Stadium and was able to win won both games.

This week’s College Football Playoff teams remain the same with Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama.

The Badgers will look to end their two-game losing streak on the road this weekend against Northwestern under interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire