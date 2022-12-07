Wisconsin players react to Jim Leonhard’s farewell announcement

A true legend of Wisconsin football in every sense of the word has decided it’s time to move on. On Tuesday night, Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced he would be leaving after Wisconsin’s bowl game against Oklahoma State.

Leonhard was considered by many to be the frontrunner for Wisconsin’s head coaching job and served as the interim head coach following Paul Chryst’s firing. He lead one of the best defenses in the country over the past six seasons.

Leonhard started his Wisconsin journey as a player, starring for the Badgers as a three-time First-team All-Big Ten selection (2002-04) and going on to a successful NFL career as a safety.

In the end, after a life dedicated to the Badgers, the Wisconsin native decided it was time to move on. Here is a look at Leonhard’s message to Badger nation:

How did players and others in the Wisconsin family react? Here is a look:

Coach Fickell and Chris McIntosh react:

Thank you for everything Coach Leonhard Wishing nothing but the best for you and your family pic.twitter.com/XheJBKyVwx — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 7, 2022

Former Wisconsin S Eric Burrell

Thank you for everything coach, you taught me more than you’ll ever know… keep inspiring kids the right way 🖤🐐 https://t.co/Q9WHde8odS — Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) December 7, 2022

Former Wisconsin WR Danny Davis III

Appreciate all the game you taught me coach! 🏈 you that guy!!!🐐#OnWisconsin https://t.co/qEg2Dj0t7A — Danny Davis III (@DDIII_7) December 7, 2022

Former Badger DE Matt Henningsen

Story continues

One of the brightest and greatest men in the game, and an inspiration to all underdogs out there. I wouldn’t be where I am without Coach Leonhard. Thank you 🐐 https://t.co/2tmFP0bWNV — Matt Henningsen (@matthenningsen) December 7, 2022

Wisconsin OLB Marty Strey:

Coach Leonhard gave me the opportunity to live out my dreams of playing college football. An incredible coach, but even a better person. I am grateful to have had the chance to learn from him, and I know that he will succeed in whatever he decides to do next. Thank you, Coach. https://t.co/AJYfBAdwd0 — Marty Strey (@MartyStrey) December 7, 2022

Former Wisconsin S Scott Nelson

Best in the business! Blessed to be able to learn from you and play for you throughout college. The 🐐 without question! https://t.co/MUtmuoUg1l — Scott Nelson (@_scottnelson) December 7, 2022

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen

One of the best to ever do it ❤️ https://t.co/b9n29jDo8F — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) December 7, 2022

Wisconsin RB Julius Davis

Wisconsin CB Justin Clark

Said it many times but I learned so much from this guy in such a short period of time. Really helped me expand my knowledge of the game. He’s that dude ! https://t.co/qLV7e72zM8 — Justin Clark (@jclark_24_) December 7, 2022

Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig

THE GREATEST BADGER OF ALL TIME!!!! ON AND OFF THE FIELD💯💯💯 https://t.co/xUEs8fwqji — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) December 7, 2022

Former Wisconsin S Collin Wilder

I wouldn’t be the player or man I am without this man. Gratitude to him isn’t the word! Too much to say. THE GREATEST. https://t.co/odVfiEGYb4 — Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) December 7, 2022

Wisconsin QB Myles Burkett

Wisconsin RB Grover Bortolotti

Thank you for everything coach. Made me want and believe that I could be a Wisconsin Badger. ❤️ https://t.co/DuMUGUwd6a — Grover Bortolotti (@groverbortolot7) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire