Wisconsin players react to Jim Leonhard’s farewell announcement

A true legend of Wisconsin football in every sense of the word has decided it’s time to move on. On Tuesday night, Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced he would be leaving after Wisconsin’s bowl game against Oklahoma State.

Leonhard was considered by many to be the frontrunner for Wisconsin’s head coaching job and served as the interim head coach following Paul Chryst’s firing. He lead one of the best defenses in the country over the past six seasons.

Leonhard started his Wisconsin journey as a player, starring for the Badgers as a three-time First-team All-Big Ten selection (2002-04) and going on to a successful NFL career as a safety.

In the end, after a life dedicated to the Badgers, the Wisconsin native decided it was time to move on. Here is a look at Leonhard’s message to Badger nation:

How did players and others in the Wisconsin family react? Here is a look:

Coach Fickell and Chris McIntosh react:

Former Wisconsin S Eric Burrell

Former Wisconsin WR Danny Davis III

Former Badger DE Matt Henningsen

Wisconsin OLB Marty Strey:

Former Wisconsin S Scott Nelson

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen

Wisconsin RB Julius Davis

Wisconsin CB Justin Clark

Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig

Former Wisconsin S Collin Wilder

Wisconsin QB Myles Burkett

Wisconsin RB Grover Bortolotti

