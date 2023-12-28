Wisconsin players focus on preparing for a bowl game while seeing their teammates leave

TAMPA – The list of departures is lengthy.

Tailback Braelon Allen? Off to the NFL. Center Tanor Bortolini? Off to the NFL. Cornerback Jason Maitre? Off to the NFL.

Wide receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell? Transferring to other schools.

Ditto for linebacker Jordan Turner, defensive end Rodas Johnson, offensive lineman Trey Wedig and several others.

Welcome to the new age of college football.

Luke Fickell’s job is to prepare Wisconsin to face No. 13 LSU with the players he has. That means making sure any players who might be asked to take on larger roles in the ReliaQuest Bowl (11 a.m. Monday, ESPN2) are adequately prepared.

As for the players left behind to face LSU? Not one has criticized a teammate who has decided to skip the game or move elsewhere.

“One of the best players, teammates, and friends I have had the privilege to play with,” Jake Renfro, set to start at center in place of Bortolini, wrote on social media. “This guy is going to be GREAT for whoever he plays for. Best of luck brother!”

Jake Chaney misses fellow linebacker Jordan Turner

Inside linebacker Jake Chaney, who started eight regular-season games, was tight with Turner, who committed to Michigan State.

“It was tough seeing Jordan in the transfer portal,” Chaney said. “He talked to me a little bit about it. That always sucks, somebody you’ve been playing with for a long time. He thought it was the best option for him. He thought he needed a new place to call home and a fresh start.

“Like it, hate it, don’t believe it. But you’ve got to support him because he is such a great teammate, such a great friend. I love him to death.”

Johnson started all 12 regular-season games at defensive end, participated in several bowl practices and then unexpectedly decided to enter the transfer portal.

Fellow defensive end James Thompson Jr. was surprised.

“He is like my brother,” Thompson said. “I love him to death. It is unfortunate it didn’t work out … but I wish him the best of luck with his journey.”

LSU will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman winner, and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. Daniels is preparing for the draft; Denbrock is joining the Notre Dame staff as offensive coordinator.

Will the aforementioned departures lessen the bowl experience for the UW players set to take the field vs. LSU?

No.

Safety Hunter Wohler eager to take the field vs. LSU

“It’s another opportunity to play the game,” said junior safety Hunter Wohler, who revealed last week he plans to return to UW in 2024. “Every time you get to step onto the field and play is valuable. And with some room being made with guys leaving, it is a great opportunity for young guys to step up. Whether that is special teams or whether that’s a bigger role offensively or defensively.

“And it’s against a really good opponent. So, to get thrown into the fire against a really good team. There’s nothing better. You get to go out there and compete. I’m excited for some of the guys who get more of a shot this game.”

Senior tight end Hayden Rucci, who will enter the draft after the bowl game, agrees.

“I think for the guys who are playing and for the team, it’s still a huge deal for us,” he said. “It’s still the Wisconsin Badgers going out there. It’s still us and that’s what everybody is excited about who is going down there.”

