Wisconsin players and coaches react to Paul Chryst’s firing

Asher Low
·3 min read

After over seven seasons at the helm of Wisconsin football, Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday night following a 2-3 start to the 2022 campaign.

Just as the news broke, Wisconsin media, players past and present, and outsiders reacted on Twitter and other social media platforms. The most notable reaction? Star running back Braelon Allen, who had some choice words for fans that turned on former head coach Paul Chryst.

It was an emotional press conference, and one that stemmed from an emotional locker room being told the news.

Here is a look at what Badger media, players, and others had to say about Paul Chryst’s firing:

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen:

Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett:

Former Badger safety Collin Wilder:

Wisconsin freshman Charlie Jarvis:

The father of Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney

Wisconsin star linebacker Nick Herbig:

More from Herbig:

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor:

Former Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold:

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard:

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh:

Wisconsin sophomore OLB Kaden Johnson

Former Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell

Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

