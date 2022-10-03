Wisconsin players and coaches react to Paul Chryst’s firing

After over seven seasons at the helm of Wisconsin football, Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday night following a 2-3 start to the 2022 campaign.

Just as the news broke, Wisconsin media, players past and present, and outsiders reacted on Twitter and other social media platforms. The most notable reaction? Star running back Braelon Allen, who had some choice words for fans that turned on former head coach Paul Chryst.

It was an emotional press conference, and one that stemmed from an emotional locker room being told the news.

Here is a look at what Badger media, players, and others had to say about Paul Chryst’s firing:

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen:

Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team. — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) October 3, 2022

Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett:

Former Badger safety Collin Wilder:

Can’t thank Coach Chryst enough for giving me opportunities that have changed my life, and I know every man who played for him would say the same. He was always for his players, and extremely loved in that locker room. — Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) October 3, 2022

Wisconsin freshman Charlie Jarvis:

Will be forever thankful for the opportunity Coach Chryst has given me and many others in this program. https://t.co/r90BTvbtDo — Charlie Jarvis (@_charliejarvis) October 3, 2022

The father of Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney

Thanks for the opportunity you gave my son Coach Chryst!!!! #Respect #Badgers — COACHCHANEY.COM (@coachchaney96) October 3, 2022

Wisconsin star linebacker Nick Herbig:

More from Herbig:

Still at a loss 4 words but one thing I do know is we playing this season for you Coach!! Love you beyond measures🤞🏼💯 #P4PC — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) October 3, 2022

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor:

👀👀👀 — Kendric Pryor (@_KPryor3) October 2, 2022

Former Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold:

💔PC — Alec Ingold (@AI_XLV) October 3, 2022

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard:

“This place means a lot to me.” “I feel like I can take this opportunity and help this place grow. That’s why I came back a number of years ago. It’s why I haven’t left.” – Jim Leonhard pic.twitter.com/UetzSHPiwV — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 3, 2022

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh:

Statement from University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh 📝 https://t.co/n7mOEAeTeM pic.twitter.com/Qz5AS72juf — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 3, 2022

Wisconsin sophomore OLB Kaden Johnson

Couldn’t be more thankful that you gave me an opportunity to play here coach! Thank you for everything❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwxcsvbycR — Kaden Johnson (@KadenJohnson9) October 3, 2022

Former Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell

Coach PC, thank you for everything you’ve done for me, my family & teammates. The day I took my official visit, you made it feel like home and forever will be🖤 pic.twitter.com/UdPI5Kf9C7 — Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) October 3, 2022

Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock:

Coach Chryst was more than just our coach. He was our leader, motivator and friend. Our relationship was and still is bigger than football. All love and respect on this side🫡 — Tblizzy2️⃣6️⃣ (@traeblay_21) October 3, 2022

