Wisconsin players, coaches deserve kudos for Nebraska victory, but rival game against Minnesota is critical

MADISON – Let’s get the obvious out of the way:

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, his coaches and, most important, the UW players deserve kudos for the poise and grit they displayed in rallying for a 24-17 overtime victory over Nebraska.

After being unable to hang with No. 3 Ohio State for 60 minutes and faltering in the face of early deficits against Indiana and Northwestern, a football team that has struggled to finish games with bravado finally reversed the trend.

Yes, the victory came against a Nebraska team that entered the day with a .500 record and played its No. 3 quarterback from start to finish.

But the Badgers came in just 1-4 this season in games decided in the fourth quarter. They failed late against Washington State, Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana.

Badgers found a way to win late, something they failed to do too often this season

This victory came one week after several players questioned whether everyone in the locker room was emotionally invested in the team’s goals.

“Tonight couldn’t have gone any better,” senior tight end Hayden Rucci said. “Just the fight that everybody had. Just sticking with it the whole time no matter what was going on.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team. That was an awesome win.”

Now an obvious question:

What effect will the victory have?

The gains likely will be in the short-term.

The Badgers will be invited to a bowl game for the 22nd consecutive season. Overcoming a 14-0 deficit should bolster the confidence of a group of players who rallied late just one other time this season – in a 25-21 victory at Illinois.

“Our backs were against the wall,” outside linebacker C.J Goetz said. “And I never questioned any single person’s buy-in or commitment to this team.

“I think that showed after you get down two scores with two big, explosive plays. To rally – everybody had each other’s back – and to play complementary football was just great.

“Everyone needed it. We were in a little patch there that was tough. No one signs up for that. No one wants to lose.

“To have a game like this and the whole team comes together, I think it’s huge.”

After snapping a three-game losing streak Saturday, Luke Fickell's Badgers go on the road to Minnesota to try to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe.

UW's regular-season finale at Minnesota in many ways is more important than the Nebraska game

Now onto the next game.

UW (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) closes the regular season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at rival Minnesota (5-6, 3-5).

P.J. Fleck’s team, which opened the season with a 13-10 over visiting Nebraska, is reeling.

The Gophers have lost three consecutive games since recording a 27-12 victory over Michigan State on Oct. 28.

They gave up a touchdown pass in the final minute and fell to visiting Illinois, 27-26; gave up 604 yards in a 49-30 loss at Purdue; and on Saturday managed just 159 yards of offense in a 37-3 loss at Ohio State.

“We were outmatched, outcoached,” Fleck said after the loss to the Buckeyes. “I could go on and on.

“It all starts with me and ends with me. We’ve got to be way better.”

Don’t be fooled.

The Gophers need to beat UW to become bowl-eligible. They have won the last two meetings in the series and will give maximum effort to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe in the Twin Cities for another year.

Minnesota officials played "Jump Around" after the Gophers defeated UW in Huntington Bank Stadium in 2021, and the Minnesota players frolicked with Paul Bunyan’s Axe around the Camp Randall Stadium field last season.

Heck, Fleck noted earlier this year that Paul Bunyan’s Axe somehow ended up in his bed at home.

If there is one team the Gophers want to beat, it is UW.

And a loss to the Gophers would, save for keeping the bowl streak alive, means the victory over Nebraska would have a short shelf life.

“The last two years we came up short,” said UW tailback Braelon Allen, who missed the 2022 meeting because of an injury. “This one is big. This one is very big for us as a team and a program.

“Those are guys we (don’t) like very much. Going into their stadium we’re going to try to handle our business and bring the Axe home.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: After big victory over Nebraska, Wisconsin must refocus on Minnesota