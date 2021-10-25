A Wisconsin player who deserves more praise earns national recognition

It’s no secret that Wisconsin’s special teams have struggled mightily this season, and over the past number of seasons. One element of the unit, however, has been at its best this year and has helped propel the Badgers to stay competitive in key matchups.

That area of special teams is the kicking game, headed by senior Collin Larsh. Larsh has been at the top of his game this season, going 10-12 so far on field goals with the only misses coming off of a blocked kick and a 50+ yard attempt.

The Marshall, Wisconsin native went 3-3 on Saturday to help lift the Badgers over the Boilermakers. While certainly flying under the radar, Larsh’s improvement has put the Badgers in positions to win games even if the offense hasn’t been able to finish the job. Key kicks against Notre Dame and Penn State gave Wisconsin’s offense a chance, while his day against Purdue helped to shut the door on any Boilermaker comeback opportunity.

There are certainly a number of big moments left in the season for the senior kicker, but if his early track record shows us anything it’s that Wisconsin fans should trust in the Marshall, Wisconsin native.

Larsh earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Purdue: