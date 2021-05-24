Wisconsin to play in New Year’s Six bowl in latest 247Sports bowl projections

Wade Flavion
·1 min read

On Monday morning, 247Sports released its updated bowl projections entering the beginning of summer. The Wisconsin Badgers are projected to play against the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl.

Related: Report: Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field contest with Notre Dame has been rescheduled

The Badgers’ last appearance in the Rose Bowl, 2020, did not go as planned. Current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks came away with the victory. Wisconsin is 3-7 in the Rose Bowl. The only victories came under former Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez in the 1990s and 2000s.

Early projections for a New Year’s Six bowl are a good sign for this developing Wisconsin team, especially after the turbulent 2020 season that ended in a Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory against Wake Forest.

