Wisconsin to play in one of college football’s top ‘must-watch’ games of 2024

Wisconsin’s Week 3 home contest against Alabama is No. 6 on 247Sports’ list of the ’10 must-watch non-conference games of 2024.’

Badgers vs. Crimson Tide only fell behind the top matchups of Clemson vs. Georgia (Week 1), Miami at Florida (Week 1), Florida State at Notre Dame (Week 11), LSU vs. USC (Week 1) and Texas at Michigan (Week 2).

Related: Big Ten football 2024 season win-loss record predictions for each team after spring practice

Wisconsin and Alabama will enter Week 3 with captivating storylines to follow. The first: it is Alabama’s first real test under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. It can either be a statement win for the start of his tenure, or a sign that Alabama in the post-Saban era needs new expectations.

The second main storyline: The state of Wisconsin’s program entering year two under Luke Fickell and Phil Longo. The team faces a gauntlet schedule, but have the chance to start with a statement win.

There are scenarios where both Alabama and Wisconsin are true contenders, with one having to emerge victorious. There’s also the alternate reality: both programs are still in the ‘build’ mode of the new coaching tenure.

Either way, it should be one of the more entertaining non-conference games games of the 2024 season.

Here’s what 247Sports’ Brad Crawford said about the matchup:

College football will see quickly how far along Alabama is under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer when the Crimson Tide take their first road trip of the season. This matchup’s equally important to Luke Fickell to begin Year 2 with a bang after the Badgers failed to impress — based on lofty expectations — last fall. Camp Randall Stadium is one of the most raucous environments nationally, but it’s nothing Alabama hasn’t seen in the SEC. This one’s a must for the Crimson Tide given the rest of the slate.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire