Wisconsin picks up the No. 46th-ranked IOL in the class of 2023

Just a day after receiving five Crystal Ball Predictions to go to Wisconsin from 247Sports, three-star 2023 interior offensive lineman Christopher Terek announced his decision to commit to Wisconsin on Twitter.

Wisconsin offered Terek back on May 10th and had him for an official visit on campus earlier this month. The Badgers beat out several other Big Ten schools for the three-star recruit including Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa.

The Glen Ellyn, Ill., native is ranked as the No. 10 player in Illinois and No. 46 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024 by 247Sports Composite. Terek is a huge pickup for the Badgers and will provide great interior size for Wisconsin at six-foot-six inches.