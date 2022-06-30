Wisconsin picked as surprise B1G MBB team in 2022-23

Despite losing Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, and their top three reserves, Fox Sports College Basketball Analyst Nick Bahe is picking Wisconsin as one of his surprise Big Ten teams entering the 2022-23 season.

Bahe cites the Badgers returning their size down low with senior forward Tyler Wahl and junior big man Steven Crowl as essential building blocks. He also mentions sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn as a player he expects will enjoy a breakout campaign for UW and become Wisconsin’s next star guard.

UW is also counting on contributions from transfers Max Klesmit and Kamri McGee, along with some internal growth from players like Jordan Davis, Jahcobi Neath, and Carter Gilmore.

Wisconsin basketball has been a model of consistency over the last two decades, so it’s fair to say they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt from the media. Coach Gard and the Badgers will enter the 2022-23 season in pursuit of their third Big Ten title in the past four seasons.

Along with Wisconsin, Bahe also mentions Illinois and Penn State as other surprise teams to keep an eye on in 2022-23.

You can watch Bahe’s full video breakdown and analysis below:

We asked @FS1 basketball analyst @NickBahe to name 3 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 in the 2022-23 @B1GMBBall season. 😲



Do his answers surprise you? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Puc2xRwnuR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 29, 2022

