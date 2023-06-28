Wisconsin’s Phil Longo one of CFB’s ‘top 15 quarterback developers’

After the last three seasons of Wisconsin football, this piece should be music to the ears of Badger fans. Late-season opportunities to return to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship were there in 2020, 2021 and even in 2022. Thanks to sub-par quarterback play and several other factors, a Big Ten West alluded Paul Chryst and his team each time.

The new era at Wisconsin has fans excited. And for good reason, as Luke Fickell and his new hires took no time before infusing the Wisconsin roster with talent.

The most significant positional overhaul was at quarterback. Fickell and Phil Longo brought in a veteran in Tanner Mordecai from SMU and several youngsters including Nick Evers from Oklahoma and Braedyn Locke from Mississippi State. The talent is in the room, with more on the way in future recruiting classes. Now it’s about development.

That is where 247Sports comes in. The website’s Cody Nagel ranked the top 15 quarterback developers in college football. Coming in a No. 9 on the list: Wisconsin’s Phil Longo.

Here is his reasoning:

The Tar Heels had an ACC-best 14,781 yards passing, 131 passing touchdowns and 161.6 combined passer rating during Longo’s four seasons in Chapel Hill. Each of those stats ranked among the top five in the nation. Last season alone, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye threw for a school record 4,115 yards. Prior to that, quarterback Sam Howell had three consecutive seasons with at least 3,000 yards passing at North Carolina. Howell set 27 (!!) school records during his college career, including passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass efficiency and total offense.

Longo is ranked behind notable greats including Steve Sarkisian at Texas, Josh Heupel at Tennessee, Ryan Day at Ohio State, Chip Kelly at UCLA and Lincoln Riley at USC.

It’s always been said the best quarterback developers are also the best quarterback recruiters. Top recruits make it easier. But not only does Longo have a stellar track record at developing his players, the recruiting is also top-notch.

Nobody can predict what the Fickell–Longo era in Madison will look like. But I think it’s safe to say the quarterback position will be a real strength. After the last three seasons, that should be a welcome change.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire