Wisconsin PG Chucky Hepburn reached a significant milestone last weekend

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn scored his 1,000th point in the Badgers’ tight loss to Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

His terrific 20-point effort on 7/13 shooting brought his career total to 1.005 points. That makes him one of only 50 players to score more than 1,000 points with the Badgers.

The talented point guard is coming to the end of his third year at Wisconsin. His career per-game averages stand at 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals, all while shooting more than 42% from the floor and 36% from three.

Hepburn still has a year of eligibility remaining, so expect those totals to continue to rise as the Badgers look to first make a run in March Madness, then enter 2024-25 with high expectations.

