Wisconsin PG Chucky Hepburn: James Madison ‘shocked us to start the game’

Wisconsin basketball was stunned with a 72-61 NCAA Tournament opening-round loss to James Madison Friday night.

The loss marks yet another disappointing end for a Wisconsin season. The program is now on a seven-year Sweet 16 drought, with only two tournament wins in that span.

The Badgers’ poor performance was largely a surprise after a successful weekend at the Big Ten Tournament. It started from the opening tip, as James Madison brought a level of intensity and physicality that Wisconsin could not match.

Greg Gard’s team turned the ball over on four of its first six possessions, and continued that sloppiness through the entire contest.

Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn said something postgame that every fan would agree with — James Madison shocked the Badgers when the game tipped off:

Chucky Hepburn: They kinda of shocked us to start the game. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 23, 2024

Hepburn finished with only eight points on 3/8 shooting along with three rebounds, four assists and three turnovers. He was one of the several Badger stars who struggled with the Dukes’ pressure, and part of the reason the team was out of rhythm all afternoon.

