Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst lands inside the top 85 in latest ESPN list

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg ranked every coach in the FBS yesterday. But he didn’t look at their work on the sideline, instead ranking each coach based on their time as collegiate players.

Some, including Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, did not play football college and brought up the bottom of the ranking.

But from Jim Harbaugh, to Pat Fitzgerald, to Mike Gundy, there are some pretty impressive college resumes roaming the sideline.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst played two years for the Badgers back in the late 1980s. While the team didn’t find much success, Chryst finished his career with 22 games played, 173 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown and 113 passing yards during his time under center.

Before they called the plays, they ran them 📋@ESPNRittenberg breaks down the best head coaches who were once players. (ESPN+) More: https://t.co/HD8YjJeULt pic.twitter.com/RQZaPU76Zl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 16, 2021

Rittenberg’s ranking lists Chryst as the No. 82 collegiate player of all FBS coaches.

Here’s what he had to say about the Badger head coach:

One of several FBS coaches leading his alma mater, Chryst played quarterback, tight end and on special teams for some subpar Badgers squads in the late 1980s. He earned three letters at Wisconsin and caught 18 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

