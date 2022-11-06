What is Wisconsin’s path to a Big Ten West title?

Let’s flashback to October 15. Wisconsin has just fallen to Michigan State in double-overtime less than two weeks after firing their head coach. Illinois had just rolled to their fifth-straight win by taking down Minnesota. A Big Ten West crown seemed like an impossibility in 2022.

On November 5, there is still a lot that needs to happen for Wisconsin end up in Indianapolis come December. A lot, however, has gone the Badgers’ way over the last few weeks.

Today was the perfect storm. Wisconsin defeated Maryland while Illinois lost as a heavy favorite at home to Michigan State. After today’s results, a six-way tie in the Big Ten West is still in play. That’s how tight the race is with three weeks left.

Wisconsin currently sits at 3-3 in the Big Ten West with Illinois at 4-2. There are three games left on the schedule. Let’s dig into how Wisconsin can improbably end up Big Ten West champs:

Wisconsin has to win out

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard is shown during the second quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Let’s start with the obvious. None of the scenarios, tiebreakers, or results elsewhere will matter if Wisconsin doesn’t win their final three games of the season.

There technically is a way where Wisconsin can get in by going 2-1 (Illinois would have to lose all three of their remaining games to even make this a possibility), but let’s just start with the fact that Wisconsin almost assuredly has to beat Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota to finish out the year.

Illinois....

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Even after today’s loss to Michigan State, the Illini firmly control their own destiny and are the only Big Ten West team that can say that.

The remaining schedule is as follows: home against Purdue, at Michigan, and at Northwestern.

Let’s assume a loss at Michigan and go from there. Wisconsin needs Illinois to go 1-1 against Northwestern and Purdue in order to have a chance. The Fighting Illini hold the tiebreaker over Wisconsin after their head-to-head win earlier this year.

The simplest path to a Big Ten West title:

Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) outruns Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett (2) to score a touchdown on an 89-yard run during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The simplest path to a Big Ten West title only requires two things happening:

Wisconsin wins out Illinois goes 1-2 (or 0-3) over their final three games.

The Badgers would hold tiebreakers over Purdue, Iowa, and Minnesota in this situation.

If Wisconsin loses a game can they still win the Big Ten West?

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The answer is yes, but the scenario is complicated. Wisconsin going 2-1 over their final three games and Illinois going 0-3 over their final three games would put the Badgers in the drivers seat, but a loss to Minnesota, Iowa, or Nebraska would also give one of those teams the head-to-head tiebreaker over Wisconsin.

What happens if more than two teams are tied at the top?

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Leonhard of the Wisconsin Badgers takes his team onto the field against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

With four teams currently tied at 3-3 behind Illinois (4-2), this scenario feels very possible.

If two teams are tied at the top, the tiebreaker is the head-to-head matchup. If more than two teams are tied? Things can get crazy. If one of the teams still holds all the head-to-head tiebreakers, they would go to Indianapolis. After head-to-head matchup, winning percentage in the Big Ten West becomes the deciding factor. There are six more possible tiebreakers after division record if things really get crazy.

