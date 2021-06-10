Wisconsin partners with Opendorse to launch NIL program for student-athletes

Wisconsin Athletics is partnering with industry leader Opendorse to launch the ‘YouDub’ program, giving student-athletes an opportunity to capitalize on their own name, image and likeness.

Build your brand at Wisconsin 💯 Empowering Badger student-athletes to capitalize on their own name, image and likeness (NIL) with our nationally-ranked social media platforms A new era begins » https://t.co/5hYxW7M6HG#OnWisconsin ✗ @opendorse pic.twitter.com/16kiknoE8L — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 9, 2021

“College athletics is entering a new era and we are excited to embrace the opportunities that will come with changes in student-athletes’ name, image and likeness rights,” UW Deputy Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said in a press release. “At our core, we exist to prepare student-athletes. Our approach to preparing them for success in the NIL arena will be no different than our commitment to setting them up for success on the field of play, in the classroom and in life beyond their time at UW. Partnering our outstanding staff with Opendorse, the industry leader, provides our student-athletes with tremendous educational and brand-building resources to grow their opportunities and maximize their potential in terms of NIL.”

The partnership coincides with the ongoing movement to pass legislation to allow college athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness. The state of Wisconsin is yet to propose such a bill, though it is a fast-growing initiative throughout the country.

What is the current *state* of NIL laws in America? Glad you asked. @SINow has you covered. An updated map! pic.twitter.com/Ywz44QneLy — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 9, 2021

Here’s what Wisconsin Athletics had to say about the partnership in a press release yesterday:

Through YouDub, student-athletes will have access to Opendorse Ready, the market-leading NIL education resource providing custom brand value assessments, live consultation sessions with industry leaders and on-demand access to the NIL Masterclass, an education series featuring experts on brand building, monetization and financial literacy from leading experts at Instagram, Twitter, the Players’ Tribune, Overtime and more. UW student-athletes also will be equipped with Opendorse Social, the brand-building platform utilized by thousands of athletes throughout college and professional sports to provide for easy access to photo and video content and simplified publishing to student-athletes’ social media channels. Along with Opendorse Monitor, a tool that serves to protect UW student-athletes and their brands, these offerings will enhance the ongoing efforts and programming of UW’s Brand Engagement and Career & Leadership staffs to support and educate student-athletes in areas including communication skills, brand building, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. “Wisconsin’s standing as a premier academic and athletic institution was incredibly clear throughout the search process that led to this partnership,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said. “Their team left no stone unturned, refusing to maintain the status quo or ‘check the box.’ The program’s commitment to build a program with a foundation of industry-proven products and resources will benefit Badger student-athletes for years to come. We’re proud to align with another program that puts athletes at its center, with a clear commitment to support and educate them as they embark on the new era.” All UW student-athletes will have access to live educational sessions and their personal social media and brand value assessment through Opendorse Ready this summer.

