Wisconsin has a pair of staffers on 247Sports 30 under 30 list

The Badgers have a brand new coaching staff headlined by head coach Luke Fickell, and a number of young members across the board.

247Sports recently put out its 30 under 30 list of 30 top college football staffers under the age of 30, and Wisconsin has a pair of their new hires in the group.

The first member of the list from Wisconsin is 27-year-old running backs coach Devon Spalding, who was a graduate assistant with Fickell at Cincinnati before serving as the running backs coach at Youngstown State.

Wisconsin’s new director of player personnel Max Stieneck is also on the list, and at 23 he is the youngest director of player personnel in the Power 5. He was on Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati as a student assistant.

