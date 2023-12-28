Wisconsin outside linebacker returns to practice for first time since 2020

Aaron Witt might be back, finally. Evan Flood of 247Sports shared on ‘X’ that the veteran is back at practice for the first time since the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in 2020 as the Badgers get ready for a ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against LSU.

Witt joined the Badgers as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020. He played five games as a true freshman, including a two-tackle, sack and forced fumble breakout against Wake Forest in the aforementioned bowl game.

Then injuries hit. Witt was forced to redshirt in 2021, did not see the field in 2022 and has not played yet this season. The long road back to the field could finally have reached its end, and according to accounts from the practice field he doesn’t seem to have missed a beat:

Finally got to see junior OLB Aaron Witt for first time since Duke's Mayo Bowl. Witt took part in 1-on-1 pass rush drills. Won first rep for a sack.#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 27, 2023

To refresh everyone’s memory, this is the lasting memory from Wisconsin’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over Wake Forest:

Witt and the Badgers face LSU on New Year’s Day in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Though it should be noted: the veteran pass rushed does have several years of eligibility left if he chooses to use them.

