Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth, field look to catch Collin Morikawa at Open Championship; get updates

Wisconsin OT Logan Bruss wins first Wisconsin Football Esports Showdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wade Flavion
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Over the last week, Wisconsin football premiered its first-ever esports tournament on team social media featuring several Badgers including Faion Hicks, Logan Bruss, Jake Ferguson and Kendric Pryor. The eight players competed in the game Rocket League in a knockout-style tournament.

Related: Wisconsin’s offensive line has a new BBQ partnership

On Thursday, the Badgers released the tournament’s championship game and senior offensive tackle Logan Bruss dominated senior cornerback Faion Hicks 6-0 to take the championship. Bruss defeated junior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton 5-2 in the tournament’s opening round and narrowly edged out senior tight end Jake Ferguson 4-3 in the semifinals.

It is no surprise to see the Wisconsin offensive linemen dominating, and it will be exciting to see if Logan Bruss can hold his crown in future tournaments.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Recommended Stories

  • Finals Film Room: Booker shines in Game 4

    Over and over in Game 4 of The Finals, Devin Booker used his footwork and skills to make it look easy en route to 42 points.

  • Finals Film Room: Why did Chris Paul struggle in Game 4?

    Milwaukee's switch to more of a full-court defense may have led to Chris Paul's miscues in Game 4.

  • Bucks get confidence boost in win without Giannis scoring 40

    MILWAUKEE (AP) As remarkable as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in delivering MVP-caliber performances during the NBA Finals while playing with an injured knee, there have been games in which he was good but not great. Good hadn't been good enough for a Milwaukee Bucks win - until Game 4. The Bucks and Phoenix Suns are tied 2-2 as the series returns to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday.

  • Exclusive: New caucus shows GOP split on tech regulations

    The top Republican on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is launching a new GOP caucus on Big Tech as he seeks to build support for antitrust changes despite a divide among Republicans.The big picture: Republicans eager to take on Big Tech are at a crossroads between working with Democrats to enact changes now or going it alone and playing a longer game.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The "Freedom from

  • 2021 NHL Expansion Draft: Who could be selected to the Seattle Kraken?

    Here is everything Kraken fans need to know about the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

  • Stingy millennials strike again

    As a millennial, I’ll admit: My generation is bad at a lot of things. We’re bad at saving money, settling down, and knowing when to shut up. And it turns out we’re also really bad at tipping.

  • Wisconsin’s offensive line has a new BBQ partnership

    Wisconsin's offensive line officially has a BBQ partner!

  • Conor McGregor says he entered Dustin Poirier fight with stress fractures in leg

    Conor McGregor says his leg already was compromised going into the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264.

  • Lawyer in Antrim County election fraud case announces campaign for Michigan attorney general

    An attorney hired to lead a 2020 election lawsuit in Antrim County announced his run for Michigan attorney general.

  • NBA Finals: What should Suns make of Devin Booker’s brilliance and Chris Paul’s sloppiness in Game 4 loss?

    Devin Booker was on fire, but dealt with foul trouble. Chris Paul struggled to take care of the ball. It all added up to a disappointing Game 4 loss.

  • School posts on Facebook could threaten student privacy

    Images of students on school Facebook pages could fall into the wrong hands. Sol de Zuasnabar Brebbia/Getty ImagesLike many of us, schools in the United States are active on social media. They use their accounts to share timely information, build community and highlight staff and students. However, our research has shown that schools’ social media activity may harm students’ privacy. As a researcher who specializes in data science in education, I and my colleagues came to the topic of student pr

  • NASCAR betting: Mock props offer peek into remainder of 2021 Cup season

    Kurt Busch‘s victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday marked the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500 that a team outside NASCAR‘s “Big 3” took the checkers in a Cup Series race. It broke a streak of 19 races won by a driver from either Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske. The […]

  • Meet the rejuvenated Boston College quarterback 'every [NFL] scout is buzzing about'

    After being buried on the depth chart at Notre Dame and feeling as if his development stunted, Phil Jurkovec found the ideal situation for him on and off the field.

  • GM ships 30,000 pickups to dealers, but will idle several plants for two weeks due to parts shortage

    GM meets its target to boost shipments of midsize pickups to dealers, but now must idle several plants that make midsize SUVs due to parts shortage.

  • A bride-to-be on TikTok is sharing the 'genius' way she's organizing her bridesmaids using Google Forms

    A woman on TikTok shared some tips about how she organized her bridesmaids' dress, responsibility, and availability preferences using surveys.

  • AP source: 2 NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated

    Two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press. As for Friday, Washington and Indianapolis had the two lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates among the 32 teams in the league, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t released the numbers, which are changing daily. Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%.

  • Braves trade for Cubs OF Joc Pederson following Ronald Acuna Jr. injury

    The Braves added a power bat to their lineup after losing Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season.

  • Mark Cavendish forced to wait in bid to break Eddy Merckx's record as Matej Mohoric claims stage win

    Matej Mohoric registers second stage win thanks to gutsy breakaway Bahrain Victorious rider says he was made to fell 'like a criminal' after police raid on team hotel Mark Cavendish forced to wait until finish on Champs-Elysees in his bid to break Eddy Merckx's stage-win record Mark Cavendish must wait until the Champs-Elysees on Sunday for his chance to make more Tour de France history after Matej Mohoric won stage 19 out of a breakaway in Libourne. The largely flat 207km stage from Mourenx pro

  • WWE leaves virtual reality behind in 1st tour since 2020

    Triple H walked with his arms crossed like an X -- his signature Degeneration X symbol -- with his 7-foot tag-team partner Joel Embiid to ring a ceremonial bell last month before a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game. Sure, the setting wasn’t WrestleMania -- though Triple H lost a match in the same building when the event was held there in 1999 -- but for the superstar-turned-executive, the frenzied atmosphere was a reminder of what WWE lost during the 16 months it ran without live events and raucous crowds. “It was a fun opportunity to get back into an arena packed full of fans and have them go nuts,” said Triple H, known these days as WWE executive Paul Levesque.

  • NHL teams shuffle before Seattle Kraken expansion draft

    Before 30 NHL teams release the list of players available for the Kraken, many of them are shuffling the deck to make sure they're in good position for the Seattle expansion draft. Rather than losing Ryan Graves, Colorado traded him to New Jersey. Rather than worry about whether 2020 playoff hero Anton Khudobin would get snapped up, Dallas took goaltender Ben Bishop's suggestion to expose him instead.