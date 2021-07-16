Wisconsin OT Logan Bruss wins first Wisconsin Football Esports Showdown

Over the last week, Wisconsin football premiered its first-ever esports tournament on team social media featuring several Badgers including Faion Hicks, Logan Bruss, Jake Ferguson and Kendric Pryor. The eight players competed in the game Rocket League in a knockout-style tournament.

Related: Wisconsin’s offensive line has a new BBQ partnership

On Thursday, the Badgers released the tournament’s championship game and senior offensive tackle Logan Bruss dominated senior cornerback Faion Hicks 6-0 to take the championship. Bruss defeated junior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton 5-2 in the tournament’s opening round and narrowly edged out senior tight end Jake Ferguson 4-3 in the semifinals.

It is no surprise to see the Wisconsin offensive linemen dominating, and it will be exciting to see if Logan Bruss can hold his crown in future tournaments.

THE CHAMP IS HERE! Congrats to @LoganBruss, Champion of the first Wisconsin Football E-Sports Showdown! pic.twitter.com/dEkYxv69Sm — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 15, 2021

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.