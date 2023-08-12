Wisconsin opens practice with intense drills designed to breed competitive spirit, toughness

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell says some drills are less about who wins or loses and more about seeing players' competitive spirit.

MADISON – Looking to breed competitive spirt – and toughness – the Wisconsin coaches have opened practices during camp by pitting one unit against another.

Some days the defensive backs go head to head against wide receivers, one-on-one coverage in the end zone to see who prevails.

Other days the top offensive line goes against defensive linemen and linebackers in one-on-one blocking drills.

A recent battle between the offensive line and defensive linemen/linebackers was interesting because not one defender defeated his blocker to reach the quarterback.

The matchups that day were:

Right tackle Riley Mahlman vs. outside linebacker Jeff Pietrowski; right guard Michael Furtney vs. end James Thompson; center Tanor Bortolini vs. nose tackle Gio Paez; left guard Joe Huber vs. end Rodas Johnson; and left tackle Jack Nelson vs. outside linebacker Darryl Peterson.

Head coach Luke Fickell, who played nose tackle at Ohio State, smiled Saturday when asked about that drill.

“It is just to see when you put that thing (ball) down at the very beginning, it is just to see who competes,” he said. “It has little to do with who wins. We put it up (video). We have fun with it as a team. … But it really just about competing.

“You never know what’s going to happen. When you walk onto that field you’ve got to be ready. And to me it is more about: Do you see the competitive spirit? Do you see the mindset if a guy gets called out and he’s got to step up there and do it?

“Those guys that worry about winning and losing, those are the ones who don’t enjoy the game as much. Those guys that are just competitors and don’t look at it as anything more than a competition and a way to get better, that is kind of what we are trying to make sure we’re emphasizing.”

Will Pauling not expected to miss too much time

Redshirt sophomore Will Pauling, UW’s No. 1 slot receiver, should return to practice soon. Pauling left practice on Thursday after suffering a right leg injury while fielding a punt.

“Will is a quick healer,” Fickell said.

Pauling suffered a torn MCL in his knee in the second game last season while at Cincinnati. He missed only four games before returning.

“They said it was six to eight weeks or eight to 10 weeks,” Fickell said. “He was trying to get back out there (quickly).”

Tight end Jack Pugh has not practiced since Wednesday. According to Fickell, Pugh had to deal with a personal matter. He was expected to return to the team no later than Sunday.

Tailback Chez Mellusi (head) participated in full team drills Friday and Saturday, though he continues to wear a yellow no-contact jersey.

Chimere Dike delivers the quote of the week

Senior wide receiver Chimere Dike, a graduate of Waukesha North High School, was asked why he chose to stay at UW despite the coaching change.

Without hesitation, Dike said: “I’m a Wisconsin kid. I’m Wisconsin through and through. I grew up a Badger fan. I love the people in our locker room. I love the school.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football drills designed to build competitiveness, toughness