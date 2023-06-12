Wisconsin opens as a heavy betting favorite Week 1 vs Buffalo

Betting lines are starting to trickle out for the start of the 2023 college football season. In case you’re stuck in the lull of the offseason still with months until games are played, these lines can be good initial market tests for how Vegas views Wisconsin and other Big Ten teams.

Circa Sports tweeted every Week 1 opening line earlier today. The service has the Badgers as 24-point favorites against the visiting Buffalo Bulls with an over/under of 54.5.

Buffalo is coming off a 7-6 season in the MAC which included a Camelia Bowl win against Georgia Southern — Wisconsin’s Week 3 opponent.

It’s nearly impossible to forecast what the Badgers will look like when the season starts. The defense should impress from the jump, but the new offense may face some significant growing pains.

Luckily for Luke Fickell and his staff, Buffalo will enter Madison as the 102nd-ranked overall team in ESPN’s SP+ and the No. 113 defense. It’s a perfect tune-up opportunity for the entire Wisconsin roster.

Week 0 & Week 1 Lines Current App Limits: $3K-$10K Sides, $1K Totals For our complete College Football menu including National Champion and Conference Championship game winners check the @CircaSports app. pic.twitter.com/3rt1MOn9FL — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) June 12, 2023

