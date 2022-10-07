Wisconsin is the only school to do this on the All-Big Ten preseason team

The Big Ten basketball season is somehow just around the corner, and the league released their annual preseason team on Thursday morning.

The Badgers were well-represented, and were the only school to have a pair of players named to the squad. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, Minnesota and Penn State each had one payer on the list.

The list, as the Big Ten tends to be year in and year out, was highlighted by the bigs. Which two Wisconsin players made the cut and which Big Ten stars joined them? Here is a look at the full Big Ten preseason team: Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr. - Illinois

Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) reacts after dunking against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) works the ball against Wisconsin Badgers center Chris Vogt (33) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Murray - Iowa

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison (34) shoots against Iowa’s Kris Murray (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) goes to the basket against Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) during the second half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Feb. 25, 2021.

Malik Hall - Michigan State

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) looks to shoot the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jamison Battle - Minnesota

Minnesota’s Jamison Battle (10) drives against Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Jalen Pickett - Penn State

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey - Purdue

Jan 3, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) works to keep the ball away from Wisconsin Badgers center Chris Vogt (33) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Clifford Omoruyi - Rutgers

Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots against Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Chucky Hepburn - Wisconsin

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) brings the ball up court against the Colgate Raiders in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Wahl - Wisconsin

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) yells as he flexes in the game against the Colgate Raiders in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

