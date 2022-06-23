Wisconsin one of three Big Ten teams to achieve this stat since 2000

On Wednesday night, Wisconsin on BTN released a statistic on Twitter showing the only Big Ten defenses to allow less than 65 rushing yards per game since 2000.

Wisconsin’s 2021 defense was one of the three listed alongside the 2003 Ohio and 2006 Michigan teams. The Badgers were able to terrorize opposing quarterbacks and frequently take down running backs in the backfield last season. This was of course thanks to the excellent individual performances of linebackers Leo Chenal, Nick Herbig and Jack Sanborn.

Hopefully, the Badgers’ defense can continue its historically great run into next season, even with some key players moving on to the NFL.