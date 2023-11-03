Wisconsin is one of four Big Ten schools to avoid both Ohio State and Michigan in 2024

The full 2024 Big Ten football schedule was released yesterday. We already knew the opponents, but we now have clarity on when each of the games will be played.

Wisconsin’s schedule is a lot tougher than the 2023 slate, to say the least. The Badgers host Alabama in the non-conference, travel to USC to open the Big Ten season, host Penn State in late-October and then host Oregon in mid-November. Things are getting much tougher, not to mention there won’t be a Big Ten West to win anymore.

There is one bright spot on the schedule, though. Wisconsin avoids having to play either Michigan or Ohio State. It is only the Badgers, Maryland, Rutgers and UCLA that received that break.

Wisconsin’s 2024 team may be much better than the 2023 group. But the normal Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota trio now accompanied by USC, Penn State and Oregon make for a tough outlook.

But that’s why Luke Fickell was hired: to compete in this new Big Ten landscape.

