Wisconsin has one of the easiest schedules in the country this season
“A win is a win” is a common saying in today’s sports world. It’s a common saying in football, even, where in the NFL the only thing that matters at the end of the day is what the scoreboard reads. In professional sports, all wins are created pretty much equal.
In college football, that is not the case. If Wisconsin were to travel to Athens, Georgia and lose to the Bulldogs by a last-second field goal, that performance would be far more impressive and impactful than beating Georgia Southern by one point at home. It’s a non-linear sport, so separate context must be added to each result.
This is where metrics like SP+ come in. Numbers work to even out the playing field and accurately depict a team’s strength. Where 8-5 in the SEC may be far more impressive than 10-3 in the Mountain West.
Anyway, after all of that is said, ProFootballFocus crunched the 2022 numbers and found the 10 easiest 2023 schedules in the country — solely based on the 2022 records of each school. Now as we know, a 7-6 record in 2022 does not directly predict a sub-par team in 2023. This doesn’t quite measure up to looking at each schedule based on SP+ rankings.
Nevertheless, Wisconsin has an easy schedule any way you choose to spin it.
Here are college football’s 10 easiest Power Five schedules based on each school’s record from last season:
1. Louisville
Schedule:
at Georgia Tech (5-7)
vs Murray State (2-9)
at Indiana (4-8)
vs Boston College (3-9)
at NC State (8-5)
vs Notre Dame (9-4)
at Pittsburgh (9-4)
vs Duke (9-4)
vs Virginia Tech (3-8)
vs Virginia (3-7)
at Miami (5-7)
vs Kentucky (7-6)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 67-78 (0.462)
2. Washington State
Schedule:
at Colorado State (3-9)
vs Wisconsin (7-6)
vs Northern Colorado (3-8)
vs Oregon State (10-3)
at UCLA (9-4)
vs Arizona (5-7)
at Oregon (10-3)
at Arizona State (3-9)
vs Stanford (3-9)
at California (4-8)
vs Colorado (1-11)
at Washington (11-2)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 69-79 (0.466)
3. Iowa
Schedule:
vs Utah State (6-7)
at Iowa State (4-8)
vs Western Michigan (5-7)
at Penn State (11-2)
vs Michigan State (5-7)
vs Purdue (8-6)
at Wisconsin (7-6)
vs Minnesota (9-4)
at Northwestern (1-11)
vs Rutgers (4-8)
vs Illinois (8-5)
at Nebraska (4-8)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 72-79 (0.476)
4. Nebraska
Schedule:
at Minnesota (9-4)
at Colorado (1-11)
vs Northern Illinois (3-9)
vs Louisana Tech (3-9)
vs Michigan (13-1)
at Illinois (8-5)
vs Northwestern (1-11)
vs Purdue (8-6)
at Michigan State (5-7)
vs Maryland (8-5)
at Wisconsin (7-6)
vs Iowa (8-5)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 74-79 (0.483)
5. TCU
Schedule:
vs Colorado (1-11)
vs Nicholls State (3-8)
at Houston (8-5)
vs SMU (7-6)
vs West Virginia (5-7)
at Iowa State (4-8)
vs BYU (8-5)
at Kansas State (10-4)
at Texas Tech (8-5)
vs Texas (8-5)
vs Baylor (6-7)
at Oklahoma (6-7)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 74-78 (0.486)
6. Miami
Schedule:
vs Miami (OH) (6-7)
vs Texas A&M (5-7)
vs Bethune-Cookman (2-9)
at Temple (3-9)
vs Georgia Tech (5-7)
at UNC (9-5)
vs Clemson (11-3)
vs Virginia (3-7)
at NC State (8-5)
at Florida State (10-3)
vs Louisville (8-5)
at Boston College (3-9)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 73-76 (0.489)
7. USC
Schedule:
vs San Jose State (7-5)
vs Nevada (2-10)
vs Stanford (3-9)
at Arizona State (3-9)
at Colorado (1-11)
vs Arizona (5-7)
at Notre Dame (9-4)
vs Utah (10-4)
at California (4-8)
vs Washington (11-2)
at Oregon (10-3)
vs UCLA (9-4)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 74-76 (0.4933)
8. Oregon
Schedule:
vs Portland State (4-7)
at Texas Tech (8-5)
vs Hawaii (3-10)
vs Colorado (1-11)
at Stanford (3-9)
at Washington (11-2)
vs Washington State (7-6)
at Utah (10-4)
vs California (4-8)
vs USC (11-3)
at Arizona State (3-9)
vs Oregon (10-3)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 75-77 (0.4934)
9. Maryland
Schedule:
vs Towson (6-5)
vs Charlotte (3-9)
vs Virginia (3-7)
at Michigan State (5-7)
vs Indiana (4-8)
at Ohio State (11-2)
vs Illinois (8-5)
at Northwestern (1-11)
vs Penn State (11-2)
at Nebraska (4-8)
vs Michigan (13-1)
at Rutgers (4-8)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 73-72 (0.503)
10. Wisconsin
Schedule:
vs Buffalo (7-6)
at Washington State (7-6)
vs Georgia Southern (6-7)
at Purdue (8-6)
vs Rutgers (4-8)
vs Iowa (8-5)
at Illinois (8-5)
vs Ohio State (11-2)
at Indiana (4-8)
vs Northwestern (1-11)
vs Nebraska (4-8)
at Minnesota (9-4)
Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 77-76 (0.503)