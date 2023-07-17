Wisconsin has one of the easiest schedules in the country this season

“A win is a win” is a common saying in today’s sports world. It’s a common saying in football, even, where in the NFL the only thing that matters at the end of the day is what the scoreboard reads. In professional sports, all wins are created pretty much equal.

In college football, that is not the case. If Wisconsin were to travel to Athens, Georgia and lose to the Bulldogs by a last-second field goal, that performance would be far more impressive and impactful than beating Georgia Southern by one point at home. It’s a non-linear sport, so separate context must be added to each result.

This is where metrics like SP+ come in. Numbers work to even out the playing field and accurately depict a team’s strength. Where 8-5 in the SEC may be far more impressive than 10-3 in the Mountain West.

Anyway, after all of that is said, ProFootballFocus crunched the 2022 numbers and found the 10 easiest 2023 schedules in the country — solely based on the 2022 records of each school. Now as we know, a 7-6 record in 2022 does not directly predict a sub-par team in 2023. This doesn’t quite measure up to looking at each schedule based on SP+ rankings.

Nevertheless, Wisconsin has an easy schedule any way you choose to spin it.

Here are college football’s 10 easiest Power Five schedules based on each school’s record from last season:

The Louisville Cardinals quarterback corps went through passing drills at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday morning, Mar. 25, 2025. Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

Schedule:

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 67-78 (0.462)

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Sam Lockett III (0) recovers a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (not pictured) against Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) and linebacker Jake Ratzlaff (25) late in the fourth quarter in the first quarter at Camp Randall. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Schedule:

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 69-79 (0.466)

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule:

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 72-79 (0.476)

4. Nebraska

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule:

at Minnesota (9-4)

at Colorado (1-11)

vs Northern Illinois (3-9)

vs Louisana Tech (3-9)

vs Michigan (13-1)

at Illinois (8-5)

vs Northwestern (1-11)

vs Purdue (8-6)

at Michigan State (5-7)

vs Maryland (8-5)

at Wisconsin (7-6)

vs Iowa (8-5)

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 74-79 (0.483)

5. TCU

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes (left), and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh pose in front of the Fiesta Bowl trophy during Vrbo news conference at Camelback Inn before Saturday’s bowl game.

Schedule:

vs Colorado (1-11)

vs Nicholls State (3-8)

at Houston (8-5)

vs SMU (7-6)

vs West Virginia (5-7)

at Iowa State (4-8)

vs BYU (8-5)

at Kansas State (10-4)

at Texas Tech (8-5)

vs Texas (8-5)

vs Baylor (6-7)

at Oklahoma (6-7)

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 74-78 (0.486)

6. Miami

Nov 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia (13) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule:

vs Miami (OH) (6-7)

vs Texas A&M (5-7)

vs Bethune-Cookman (2-9)

at Temple (3-9)

vs Georgia Tech (5-7)

at UNC (9-5)

vs Clemson (11-3)

vs Virginia (3-7)

at NC State (8-5)

at Florida State (10-3)

vs Louisville (8-5)

at Boston College (3-9)

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 73-76 (0.489)

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule:

vs San Jose State (7-5)

vs Nevada (2-10)

vs Stanford (3-9)

at Arizona State (3-9)

at Colorado (1-11)

vs Arizona (5-7)

at Notre Dame (9-4)

vs Utah (10-4)

at California (4-8)

vs Washington (11-2)

at Oregon (10-3)

vs UCLA (9-4)

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 74-76 (0.4933)

8. Oregon

Nov 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia (13) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule:

vs Portland State (4-7)

at Texas Tech (8-5)

vs Hawaii (3-10)

vs Colorado (1-11)

at Stanford (3-9)

at Washington (11-2)

vs Washington State (7-6)

at Utah (10-4)

vs California (4-8)

vs USC (11-3)

at Arizona State (3-9)

vs Oregon (10-3)

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 75-77 (0.4934)

9. Maryland

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Schedule:

vs Towson (6-5)

vs Charlotte (3-9)

vs Virginia (3-7)

at Michigan State (5-7)

vs Indiana (4-8)

at Ohio State (11-2)

vs Illinois (8-5)

at Northwestern (1-11)

vs Penn State (11-2)

at Nebraska (4-8)

vs Michigan (13-1)

at Rutgers (4-8)

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 73-72 (0.503)

10. Wisconsin

Dec 26, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running backs Braelon Allen (0) and Chez Mellusi (1), coach Luke Fickel,receiver Chimere Duke (13), linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) and safety John Torchio (15) pose with trophy during Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule:

vs Buffalo (7-6)

at Washington State (7-6)

vs Georgia Southern (6-7)

at Purdue (8-6)

vs Rutgers (4-8)

vs Iowa (8-5)

at Illinois (8-5)

vs Ohio State (11-2)

at Indiana (4-8)

vs Northwestern (1-11)

vs Nebraska (4-8)

at Minnesota (9-4)

Opponents’ overall 2022 record: 77-76 (0.503)

