Wisconsin has one of college football’s toughest schedules in 2024
Wisconsin enters the calendar year 2024 with hope and optimism that the results will be better than those in 2023.
Yes, the program is technically 0-1 so far with its ReliaQuest Bowl loss to LSU. But the focus is on the 2024 season, one that will either show progress from the team’s 7-6 performance in 2023, or continued stagnation.
Some things are guaranteed to be different. Wisconsin hired a new offensive line coach, Luke Fickell reshaped the roster through the transfer portal and former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will lead the team under center. It is those changes people point to as big reasons for a bounce-back campaign.
But the biggest thing to me is continuity. It was clear from the start of last year that Phil Longo’s new offense would take time to work fully — one could argue it wasn’t until the bowl game that we truly saw the offense excel for four quarters. The return of Longo and veterans across the offense means good things for 2024, as at least the team knows what to expect.
Now there is one big issue: the schedule. Wisconsin faces a gauntlet this year with an out-of-conference bout with Alabama and a tough conference schedule.
247Sports recently ranked the toughest schedules for 2024, with Wisconsin among the top 10:
Florida
Schedule:
vs Miami (No. 28 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs Samford (FCS)
vs Texas A&M (No. 16)
at Mississippi State (No. 62)
vs UCF (No. 57)
at Tennessee (No. 14)
vs Kentucky (No. 22)
vs Georgia (neutral site) (No. 2)
at Texas (No. 6)
vs LSU (No. 11)
vs Ole Miss (No. 12)
at Florida State (No. 9)
Oklahoma
Schedule:
vs Temple (No. 127 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs Houston (No. 95)
vs Tulane (No. 59)
at Tennessee (No. 14)
at Auburn (No. 36)
vs Texas (neutral site) (No. 6)
vs South Carolina (No. 51)
at Ole Miss (No. 12)
vs Maine (FCS)
at Missouri (No. 10)
vs Alabama (No. 7)
at LSU (No. 11)
Arkansas
Schedule:
vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS)
at Oklahoma State (No. 42 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs UAB (No. 117)
at Auburn (No. 36)
at Texas A&M (No. 16)
vs Tennessee (No. 14)
vs LSU (No. 11)
at Mississippi State (No. 62)
vs Ole Miss (No. 12)
vs Texas (No. 6)
vs Louisiana Tech (No. 112)
at Missouri (No. 10)
South Carolina
Schedule:
vs Old Dominion (FCS)
at Kentucky (No. 22 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs LSU (No. 11)
at Akron (No. 130)
vs Ole Miss (No. 12)
at Alabama (No. 7)
at Oklahoma (No. 17)
vs Texas A&M (No. 16)
at Vanderbilt (No. 110)
vs Missouri (No. 10)
vs Wofford (FCS)
at Clemson (No. 23)
UCLA
Schedule:
at Hawaii (No. 123 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs Indiana (No. 92)
at LSU (No. 11)
vs Oregon (No. 3)
at Penn State (No. 5)
vs Minnesota (No. 63)
at Rutgers (No. 56)
at Nebraska (No. 66)
vs Iowa (No. 47)
at Washington (No. 13)
vs USC (No. 31)
vs Fresno State (No. 60)
Georgia Tech
Schedule:
vs Florida State (No. 9 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs Georgia State (No. 89)
at VMI (FCS)
vs Notre Dame (No. 8)
at Georgia (No. 2)
vs Duke (No. 30)
vs Miami (No. 28)
vs NC State (No. 39)
at Louisville (No. 34)
at North Carolina (No. 40)
at Syracuse (No. 80)
at Virginia Tech (No. 46)
Mississippi State
Schedule:
vs Eastern Kentucky (FCS)
at Arizona State (No. 107 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs Toledo (No. 53)
vs Florida (No. 41)
at Texas (No. 6)
at Georgia (No. 2)
vs Texas A&M (No. 16)
vs Arkansas (No. 54)
vs UMass (No. 125)
at Tennessee (No. 14)
vs Missouri (No. 10)
at Ole Miss (No. 12)
Vanderbilt
Schedule:
vs Virginia Tech (No. 46 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs Alcorn State (FCS)
at Georgia State (No. 89)
at Missouri (No. 10)
vs Alabama (No. 7)
at Kentucky (No. 22)
vs Ball State (No. 118)
vs Texas (No. 6)
at Auburn (No. 36)
vs South Carolina (No. 51)
at LSU (No. 11)
vs Tennessee (No. 14)
USC
Schedule:
vs LSU (No. 11 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs Utah State (No. 106)
at Michigan (No. 1)
vs Wisconsin (No. 29)
at Minnesota (No. 63)
vs Penn State (No. 5)
at Maryland (No. 21)
vs Rutgers (No. 56)
at Washington (No. 13)
vs Nebraska (No. 66)
at UCLA (No. 27)
vs Notre Dame (No. 8)
Wisconsin
Schedule:
vs Western Michigan (No. 121 in final 2023 SP+ ranking)
vs South Dakota (FCS)
vs Alabama (No. 7)
at USC (No. 31)
vs Purdue (No. 90)
at Rutgers (No. 56)
at Northwestern (No. 69)
vs Penn State (No. 5)
at Iowa (No. 47)
vs Oregon (No. 3)
at Nebraska (No. 66)
vs Minnesota (No. 63)