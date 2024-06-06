Wisconsin omitted from PFF’s ranking of college football’s top wide receiver corps for 2024

The Wisconsin Badgers were left out of ProFootballFocus’ recent ranking of college football’s top wide receiver corps entering the 2024 season.

The list comprised of Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Miami, Colorado, LSU and Oklahoma.

The end-of-season rankings may reconsider the omission of the Badgers.

Luke Fickell’s program enters the season with one of the more exciting wide receiver corps in the country, led by rising star Will Pauling, established veteran Bryson Green and a host of promising underclassmen.

The returning production from 2023 does not tell the entire story. Pauling led the team in receptions with 74 and receiving yards with 837, but he was followed by Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell — both players who entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season.

That means the 2024 outlook includes a top-of-the-line talent in Pauling, an under-the-radar NFL prospect in Green and numerous snaps to go around to C.J. Williams, Joseph Griffin (transfer), Tyrell Henry (transfer), Quincy Burroughs, Trech Kekahuna and others.

There is no debating the top-end talent on Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Texas’ rosters. But the Badgers could rival those teams’ passing game production if all clicks in year two under offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

This is an article worth bookmarking for a post-2024 season revisit. I’d pick the Badgers to surprise many and enter the next edition of these rankings.

