Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss becomes first Los Angeles Rams selection in 2022 NFL draft

Logan Bruss is headed to the City of Angels to play for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

After a long wait for Wisconsin NFL hopefuls, the Badgers started flying off the board. The Kansas City Chiefs selected LB Leo Chenal with the 103rd overall pick, and the Rams followed it up by taking OL Logan Bruss with the 104th pick.

Despite falling in the third round, Bruss was taken with the Rams’ first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-5 lineman projects as a guard at the next level, and was a three-year starter as a Wisconsin Badger.

He was on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list in 2021, which is given to college football’s best interior offensive lineman.

Bruss is the third Wisconsin Badger on the Rams’ roster, joining David Edwards and Rob Havenstein.