Wisconsin-Ohio State 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Badgers, Buckeyes

The ESPN "College GameDay" crew of Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Co. have made their predictions for Wisconsin football's game against Ohio State on Saturday.

All four panelists chose the Buckeyes over the Badgers. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) rank second in the Big Ten East and first in the Big Ten West, so this is a potential preview of the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

Here's a rundown of each pick ahead of the 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff tonight:

Desmond Howard: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

Steve Smith Sr.: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

