Wisconsin officially introduces Alex Grinch as its new safeties coach…and co-defensive coordinator

Consider this an update to our previous story on Wisconsin hiring former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as its new safeties coach.

The Wisconsin football program officially announced the hiring today. The update: Grinch will also carry the co-defensive coordinator tag.

The Badgers’ defense is currently led by Mike Tressel, an experienced defensive coordinator and an assistant under Luke Fickell since 2021 at Cincinnati. The unit ranked No. 21 in scoring defense, No. 39 in total defense, No. 41 in rush defense and No. 39 in pass defense last season.

Grinch’s hire comes after former Wisconsin safeties coach and ace recruiter Colin Hitschler left for a similar position under Kalen DeBoer at Alabama. It also comes after Grinch was fired from USC midway through the 2023 season as the Trojans were on pace to have one of the worst defenses in the country.

What does Grinch also carrying the co-DC tag mean? Who can truly know.

What is known: He has big shoes to fill after Hitschler’s departure, and Wisconsin would probably be best keeping him away from coordinating the defense — just based on his track record in the position.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire