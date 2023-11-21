Wisconsin officially announces future game vs. Pittsburgh in Ireland

Wisconsin football officially announced a future game in Dublin, Ireland earlier today. That will be a contest against Pittsburgh in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic to open the 2027 season.

So Badgers fans who’ve seen Nebraska vs Northwestern in Ireland in recent years and longed to make the trip, the date is now officially on the books.

In a way, it will be the Paul Chryst Cup. Chryst was the head coach at Pittsburgh for three seasons before coming back to Wisconsin and beginning his successful tenure. Chryst is now an offensive analyst at Texas after being fired at Wisconsin last season, so who knows where he’ll be in 2027. But he remains the only big connection between these two programs.

We’re headed to 𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 in 2027 for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic vs. Pitt ☘️🇮🇪 🔗 | https://t.co/VMB8hWhLMj pic.twitter.com/o7t1ZeeRZi — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 21, 2023

Wisconsin’s 2027 schedule will include this game against Pittsburgh, plus home conference game against Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and UCLA, and road games against Michigan State, Illinois, Minnesota and USC.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire