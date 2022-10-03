Wisconsin’s official statement on parting ways with Paul Chryst

Wisconsin has officially announced they will be parting ways with head football coach Paul Chryst. After a little over seven seasons at the helm, the Badgers are moving in a different direction.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach as the Badgers gear up for a Saturday visit to Northwestern.

“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” McIntosh said in Wisconsin’s official press release. “Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin.

“I also have confidence in Jim Leonhard to guide the program for the remainder of the season. There is still a lot of season left to play and I know Jim will do a great job while the program is under his leadership.”

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire