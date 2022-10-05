Kansas HC Lance Leipold comments on Wisconsin football job opening
Lance Leipold, one of the hottest coaching candidates in the country, offered his thoughts on the current head coaching vacancy at Wisconsin:
Lance Leipold, one of the hottest coaching candidates in the country, offered his thoughts on the current head coaching vacancy at Wisconsin:
Wisconsin MBB had one of the nation's top young big men on campus this past weekend:
KU’s second-year football coach has discussed with his players the excitement of ESPN GameDay coming to town ... but he said Tuesday that he has not talked to them about speculation elsewhere regarding his own future in Lawrence.
The long-suffering football fans at Kansas mostly thought it flattering when Nebraska fired Scott Frost and rumors began that the Huskers would be interested in hiring the Jayhawks' Lance Leipold as their next coach. When Wisconsin fired its coach this week? Leipold was born in the small town of Jefferson, about a 40-minute drive from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, and he's about as Wisconsin as summer sausage and cheese.
Coming off the loss to TCU and in preparation for the Texas Longhorns what did Brent Venables have to say when he met with the media Tuesday?
A brief recap of the history between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban over the years.
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans @Tipico opening odds #GoBucks
The Tigers are looking to sway yet another blue-chip prospect, this time an edge rusher from out west.
Michigan vs Indiana game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Saturday, October 8
Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard admits he is worried about his players' emotional state after the firing of Paul Chryst.
Wisconsin vs Northwestern game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Saturday, October 8
Kelly described the new challenges coaching in the toughest conference has posed.
BC has nearly knocked off the Tigers each of the last two seasons, but the Eagles haven't beaten Clemson since 2010.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
So what if Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher's buyout is a whopper? Aggies have spent recklessly from the start. Why would they change now?
Alabama vs Texas A&M game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Saturday, October 8
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
In a sensational move, LIV Golf is expecting its event in Bangkok this week to deliver world rankings points for the first time and so allow its players a pathway to qualify for the majors.