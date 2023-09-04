Wisconsin offers a top in-state 2025 small forward

All is quiet on the Wisconsin basketball front as we await the conclusion of the Kon Knueppel sweepstakes. In the meantime, Greg Gard and his staff are out on the road getting eyes on players in future classes.

One of those players is in-state small forward Xzavion Mitchell, whom the Badgers extended an offer to this weekend. The class of 2025 forward was recently on campus for an unofficial to the school.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin native is currently unranked by 247Sports but is a four-star recruit on ESPN, On3 and Rivals. The rising in-state recruit also has an offer from Cal Poly, though has drawn plenty of interest nationwide.

After a great unofficial visit to Wisconsin I wanna thank coach guard and coach Krabbenhoft and the rest of the Wisconsin staff for gifting me my second division 1 offer! Also wanna give thanks and praise to God, For giving me this amazing opportunity🤞🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/LMRtrPyP2h — Xzavion Mitchell (@XzavionMitchell) September 2, 2023

Wisconsin now has in-state class of 2025 offers out to Mitchell, SG Zach Kinziger (committed), four-star SF Davion Hannah, SF LeTravion Fenderson, four-star C Kai Rogers and C Will Garlock.

Early in the 2025 recruiting process, we’ll see how much Wisconsin’s recent momentum and success can carry forward.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire