Wisconsin offers a top-100 player in the class of 2023

Wisconsin extended an offer to class of 2023 DL Chandavian Bradley earlier today.

Bradley, a Platte City, Missouri native, is one of the best defensive lineman in the class and is already a heavily sought-after recruit.

After a great talk with @efjohnson1972, I am blessed to have recieved an offer from @BadgerFootball ! @_pcpirates pic.twitter.com/HUstoLsn19 — 𝕐𝕆𝕌ℕ𝔾 𝕂𝕀ℕ𝔾 (@chandavian23) August 9, 2021

He is 247Sports’ No. 63 player in the class of 2023, No. 12 defensive lineman and the No. 1 recruit from his home state of Missouri.

Big-name schools on Bradley’s offer sheet include Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and now Wisconsin.

Though the Badgers do not yet have any players committed to their class of 2023, understandably so, the program did recently receive a crystal ball prediction in the class and has its sights set high throughout the country.

