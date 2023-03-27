Wisconsin offers three-star offensive lineman from Texas

The Badgers offered Makai Saina, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Arlington, Texas on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound athlete still has one more season of football at Martin High School before he’d potentially make the jump to a college program.

Saina has now received 24 Division 1 offers, including three from within the Big Ten (Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin) and one from a future Big Ten school in USC. The Badgers have been one of the most talked about programs since acquiring Luke Fickell at head coach and recruits have certainly taken notice.

To this point, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and two tight ends, Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois) and Robert Booker (Waunakee, Wisconsin) have committed to Wisconsin for the class of 2024.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire