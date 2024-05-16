Wisconsin offers three-star offensive lineman from Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered N’Kye Wynn, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Muskegon, Michigan, on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 277-pound athlete is a junior in high school and still has one more year before making the jump to the collegiate level.

Wynn has now picked up 25 Division 1 offers, including from Michigan State, Rutgers, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Wolverines have yet to offer from within his home state, but Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Central Michigan have also joined the Spartans in extending scholarships to the offensive lineman.

Wisconsin is entering its first season with new offensive line coach AJ Blazek, who ultimately offered Wynn, looking to reestablish the program’s identity as an elite producer of talent on the offensive line.

So far in class of 2025, the Badgers have received commitments from three-star offensive tackles Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI) and Cam Clark (Dexter, MI) on the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire