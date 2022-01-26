Wisconsin offers a three-star ILB in the 2023 class

There are few programs that have hit the recruiting trail harder in recent weeks than the Wisconsin Badgers. Today, Paul Chryst extended a scholarship offer to 2023 linebacker Phil Picciotti out of Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

The hard-hitting, three-star inside linebacker is one of the fastest-rising prospects at his position and would seemingly be a perfect fit in Wisconsin’s attacking 3-4 defensive scheme.

You can watch Picciotti’s highlights here: http://www.hudl.com/v/2GLbgP

Per 247 sports, Picciotti is the No. 352 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 31 linebacker in the country, and the No. 11 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker already has 18 scholarship offers on the table. Wisconsin now joins Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, USC and several others to have offered the Pennridge standout.

