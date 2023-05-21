Wisconsin offers three-star defensive lineman from Florida

The Badgers offered Sean Sevillano Jr., a three-star defensive lineman from Clearwater, Florida on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound athlete is a junior at Clearwater Academy International and will be a member of the class of 2024 recruiting class wherever he ends up.

Sevillano Jr. has now received 27 Division 1 offers, while Ohio State and Notre Dame have established themselves as early favorites according to 247Sports. With Luke Fickell and the rest of the new staff at the helm in 2023, athletes like Sevillano Jr. could be realistic options for Wisconsin moving forward.

The upcoming campaign could put the Badgers on the map as a top program in the nation, elevating them from being one of the top programs in the Big Ten.

So far for the class of 2024, Wisconsin has gotten three commitments from three-star defensive athletes. To this point, linebackers Thomas Heiberger (Sioux Falls, SD) and Landon Gauthier (Green Bay, WI) as well as safety Kahmir Prescott (Philadelphia, PA) have picked Madison as their college destinations.

