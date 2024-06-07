Wisconsin offers three-star class of 2026 cornerback Elijah Durr

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to three-star of 2026 cornerback Elijah Durr on Tuesday.

Durr becomes the latest 2026 target to receive an offer from UW, joining interior offensive lineman Samuel Simpson and athlete Rico Blassingame over the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback represents Mount Tahoma High School in Tahoma, Washington. 247Sports has Durr as the nation’s No. 49 cornerback and No. 10 recruit from Washington for the class of 2026.

Durr received his first NCAA Division I offers from Arizona State and Arizona in November 2023. Nevada, Illinois and Wisconsin join Durr’s list of offers thus far.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine projects the corner to land in Nevada.

After an amazing visit and a great conversation with @Haynes_Badgers Im blessed to receive an offer to @UWBadgers pic.twitter.com/bWq2f5iT2r — Elijah Durr (@e1ijah_durr) June 4, 2024

Including Durr, Wisconsin has offered 10 cornerbacks. The Badgers’ current cornerback room is projected to be captained by Ricardo Hallman and Jonas Duclona.

Current focus is on Fickell’s class of 2025, which lands at No. 17 in the nation with 13 hard commits.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire