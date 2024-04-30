Wisconsin offers three-star class of 2025 offensive lineman from Ohio

The Wisconsin Badgers offered Nolan Davenport, a three-star class of 2025 offensive tackle from Massillon, Ohio, on Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound athlete is a junior at Washington High School and he still has another season of high school football before he’d make the jump to the collegiate level.

Davenport has received 30 Division 1 offers to this point, including from Purdue, Indiana, Penn State, Michigan State and Wisconsin from within the Big Ten. With so many options and more likely to come, it’s unlikely that he would make any decision in the near future — but the Badgers are one of the better programs on his offer sheet.

Wisconsin has been one of the best programs at producing offensive linemen over the last 20 years. It wouldn’t come as a major surprise if Davenport wants to become part of that history.

Luke Fickell has already secured the commitments of two offensive linemen in his class of 2025: Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI) and Cam Clark (Dexter, MI).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire