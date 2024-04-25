Wisconsin offers a three-star class of 2026 safety from North Carolina

The Wisconsin Badgers offered Enarri White, a three-star class of 2026 safety from Weldon, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete is a sophomore at Weldon High School and still has two years of high school football before he’d make the jump to the collegiate level.

White has gotten interested from Michigan and Ohio State within the Big Ten, and has picked up official offers from Baylor and LSU. His recruitment will certainly heat up as time goes on. As seen in his X profile, White also has experience operating as a wide receiver at Weldon High.

Coming as no surprise, Wisconsin has yet to receive any commitments from recruits in the class of 2026, but they have offered a double-digit amount of safeties so far as well as two other athletes from North Carolina, five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon and four-star cornerback Samari Matthews.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire