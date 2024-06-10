Wisconsin offers three-star class of 2026 ATH Sharroid Whitehead

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to three-star class of 2026 athlete Sharroid Whitehead on Friday

Whitehead becomes the latest 2026 target to receive an offer from UW, joining wide receivers Kennan and Jarod Pula, interior offensive lineman Samuel Simpson and athlete Rico Blassingame over the past few weeks.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound athlete represents Ocean Springs High School in Pascagoula, Mississippi. On3 has Whitehead as the nation’s No. 43 athlete and No. 14 recruit from Mississippi for the class of 2026.

Despite being a 2026 recruit, Whitehead has already received offers from some of the nation’s post prolific programs. Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Wisconsin are among his nine total NCAA Division I offers thus far.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine projects the athlete to land at Tennessee. Still, Whitehead will have ample time to decide on his collegiate commitment.

Including Whitehead, Wisconsin has offered 25 athletes for the class of 2026.

Current focus is on Fickell’s class of 2025, which current sits at No. 15 in the nation with 14 commitments.

