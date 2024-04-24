Wisconsin offers three-star class of 2025 running back from Nevada
The Wisconsin Badgers offered class of 2025 three-star running back Cale Breslin on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete is a junior at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Nevada and has one more year before making the leap to the college level.
Breslin was extended the offer after being in attendance for the Badgers’ 11th practice of their spring session on Tuesday. The running back has now picked up eight Division 1 offers, including from Wisconsin and Indiana within the Big Ten.
Wisconsin will welcome Breslin back to campus June 14-16 for an official visit as he weighs his collegiate options
The Badgers have three incoming freshmen at running back in 2024 — four-star Dilin Jones (Olney, MD) and three-stars Darrion Dupree (Chicago, IL) and Gideon Ituka (Gaithersburg, MD). Wisconsin has yet to receive a commitment from a running back for their class of 2025.
After a great visit and conversation with @CoachFick and @CoachSpalding, I’m thankful to God to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin.@BadgerFootball @CoachPhilLongo @FL_Ftball @dhglover @officialmwaters @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney… pic.twitter.com/4bJ0CyQTU7
— Cale Breslin (@calebreslin) April 23, 2024
I will be taking an official visit to the University of Wisconsin on June 14-16.@CoachFick @CoachSpalding_ @BadgerFootball @CoachPhilLongo @FL_Ftball @dhglover @BrandonHuffman @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @CharlesPower https://t.co/RsnRoANkzA
— Cale Breslin (@calebreslin) April 23, 2024