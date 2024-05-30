Wisconsin offers three-star class of 2025 forward from Massachusetts

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team offered Ryder Frost, a three-star class of 2025 forward from Beverly, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound athlete is considered a small forward and has drawn plenty of attention from college programs.

To this point, Frost has received 20 Division 1 offers, including from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin from within the Big Ten. Of the programs that have extended scholarship offers to him, NC State, Syracuse and Wisconsin are the only three to reach the Final Four in the last decade.

Greg Gard and his staff have secured one commitment for the class of 2025 so far, reeling in three-star guard Zach Kinziger (De Pere, WI). In regards to offers, four-star Davion Hannah (Milwaukee, WI) and three-star LaTrevion Fenderson (Racine, WI) are the two other undecided small forwards who the Badgers have offered.

Considering the amount of offers each player has, it’ll likely be a while before any commitment decisions will be made.

I am very grateful to receive an offer from The University of Wisconsin! Thank you to Coach Gard, Coach Randall, and the entire coaching staff for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/EMmSPx2auq — Ryder Frost (@RyderFrost7) May 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire